Fukui K, Maeda N, Komiya M, Sasadai J, Tashiro T, Yoshimi M, Tsutsumi S, Arima S, Kaneda K, Onoue S, Shima T, Niitani M, Urabe Y. Geriatrics (Basel) 2021; 6(4): e106.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/geriatrics6040106

34842725

The Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) is a physical fall-risk screening tool and predictor of adverse health effects for the older. Its limited use in Japan is due to the relative ease for high-functioning older adults to achieve perfect scores. Japanese researchers thus created a community-based SPPB (SPPB-com). This study investigated whether the SPPB-com score can distinguish between older patients classified as "fallers" and "non-fallers." Participants comprised 185 older outpatients aged 65 and above who self-reported their history of accidental falls and relevant physical activity. Fall risk was assessed using SPPB and SPPB-com. Handgrip strength, maximum isometric knee extensor strength, and maximum walking speed were measured as physical functions. Multivariate logistic regression and receiver-operating characteristic analyses determined criteria indicating faller status. Fallers were older and had lower physical function, physical activity, SPPB, and SPPB-com scores than non-fallers. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed SPPB (OR 0.76, 95% CI 0.59-0.99, p = 0.045) and SPPB-com (OR 0.63, 95% CI 0.45-0.87, p = 0.005) scores were both independently associated with prior falls. The SPPB-com score may function as a fall-risk assessment tool for older outpatients, and its combined use with SPPB can increase the accuracy and precision of distinction between fallers and non-fallers.


aged; accidental falls; logistic models; physical function performance; short physical performance battery

