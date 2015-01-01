Abstract

The study estimates the prevalence and risk factors of accidents and injuries among iron and steel industry workers. A cross-sectional study (N=505) was conducted from November 2019 to March 2020 in Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) Burnpur, West Bengal, India. The result shows that about 28 % of workers experienced accidents and injuries in the last 12 months. The most frequent type of injury reported were cuts from sharp objects (37.32%), followed by fractures and dislocation (30.28%), burns (19.01%), upper head (23.24%), and arm/shoulder (14.08%) were most often reported injured body parts. The factors such as non-technical education (Adjust Odds Ratio (AOR): 2.52), higher exposure (AOR: 2.85), alcohol consumption (AOR:2.47), and poor occupational health and safety knowledge (AOR: 0.65) were significantly associated with work-related injuries. The encouragement of occupational health and safety knowledge may be a novel practice for reducing the prevalence of accidents and injuries.

