Abstract

Prior studies sought to explain the predisposition to suicidal behavior in terms of myopic preference for immediate versus delayed reward, generating mixed evidence. Data from gambling and bandit tasks, however, suggest that suboptimal decisions in suicidal individuals are explained by inconsistent valuation rather than myopic preferences. We tested these two alternative hypotheses using a delay discounting task in 622 adults (suicide attempters with depression, suicide ideators with depression, nonsuicidal participants with depression, and healthy controls) recruited across three sites through inpatient psychiatric units, mood disorders clinics, primary care, and advertisements. Multilevel models revealed group differences in valuation consistencies in all three samples, with high-lethality suicide attempters exhibiting less consistent valuation than all other groups in Samples 1 and 3 and less consistent valuation than the healthy controls or participants with depression in Sample 2. In contrast, group differences in preference for immediate versus delayed reward were observed only in Sample 1 and were due to the high-lethality suicide attempters displaying a weaker preference for immediate reward than low-lethality suicide attempters. The findings were robust to confounds such as cognitive functioning and comorbidities. Seemingly impulsive choices in suicidal behavior are explained by inconsistent reward valuation rather than a true preference for immediate reward. In a suicidal crisis, this inconsistency may result in a misestimation of the value of suicide relative to constructive alternatives and deterrents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

