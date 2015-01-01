|
Citation
Ronzón-Tirado R, Charak R, Cano-Gonzalez I, Karsberg S, Schnarrs PW. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34839733
Abstract
The rates of intimate partner violence have been found to be higher among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals when compared with heterosexual populations. However, lesser is known about the impact of specific minority stressors experienced by LGB populations on their face-to-face intimate partner violence (IPV) and cyber IPV experiences. Using a three-step latent class approach, the present study investigated (i) the latent classes of self-reported types of face-to-face IPV and cyber IPV perpetration and victimization and (ii) their associations with LGB distal and proximal minority stressors (i.e., vicarious trauma, discrimination, family rejection, and LGB-identity disclosure). Participants were 288 LGB emerging adults in the age range of 18-29 years (bisexual: n = 168, gay: n = 72, and lesbian: n = 48).
Language: en
Keywords
Intimate partner violence; cyber intimate partner violence; latent class analysis; LGBTQ+; minority stressors