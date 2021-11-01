Abstract

The study of the effects of fear and disgust on the capture of automatic attention is gaining interest. Most findings reveal a more efficient capture of exogenous attention by disgust than by fear stimuli, although the underlying mechanisms are not completely understood. The manipulation of their spatial frequency may provide new insight that may contribute to clarify this issue. The present study aimed to explore differential processing of disgust and fear scenes containing only low spatial frequencies (LSF) or all spatial frequencies (intact) presented as distractors in an exogenous attention task. Event-related potentials (ERPs) and behavioral responses were recorded as dependent variables from forty participants (29 women). The results showed that disgust and fear distractors captured exogenous attention equally early, as indicated by the augmented amplitude of the N2p, and later disgust distractors are the ones eliciting the highest amplitude of the LPP component. While in an initial stage, both stimuli seem to have similar preferential access to further processing allowing fast responding in both cases, disgust is more deeply processed at a later stage probably facilitating its examination. These findings suggest that exploring the temporal course of processing is relevant for the understanding of the differential capture of exogenous attention by disgust and fear distractors.

Language: en