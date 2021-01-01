Abstract

OBJECTIVE: It is unclear whether PTSD treatments improve negative posttraumatic cognitions (NPCs) and if changes in NPCs mediate treatment outcomes in older veterans. The current study examined if prolonged exposure therapy (PE) and relaxation therapy (RT) reduce NPCs over time in older adult veterans with PTSD.



METHOD: This study analyzed data from a randomized controlled trial of 86 older male veterans with PTSD randomized to PE or RT. The Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory (PTCI; Foa et al., 1999), which includes a total score and three subscales, Negative Cognitions of the Self (Self), Negative Cognitions of the World (World), and Self-Blame (Blame), was used to assess NPCs at pretreatment, posttreatment, and 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Changes in NPCs differed by treatment condition. Veterans who received PE had significantly reduced overall NPCs and NPCs about the self at posttreatment, but these NPCs were no longer significantly different from baseline at the follow-up assessment. In contrast, NPCs about the world and self-blame did not significantly change following PE. NPCs did not change following RT. Effects of PE on decreased 6-month follow-up clinician-rated PTSD symptoms were conveyed through intervening effects of decreased posttreatment PTCI total scores, suggesting the utility of targeting posttraumatic cognitions as a mechanism of long-term PTSD symptom reduction.



CONCLUSIONS: Given that reductions in overall negative cognitions are associated with lower clinician-administered PTSD scores 6 months after PE, clinicians could consider monitoring changes in these cognitions over the course of treatment. RT is not a recommended treatment approach to target NPCs in older adults with PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

