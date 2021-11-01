Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, warnings have been made about the impact on the mental health of the population and as occurred in previous pandemics, an increase in suicide rates had been anticipated. To date, studies differ with regard to whether suicide rates are being affected during the COVID pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: All individuals registered for suicidal ideation or suicidal attempt in the Suicide Risk Code (CRS) from the city of Barcelona from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021 have been included. A bivariate analysis has been carried out between the 2018-2019 period and the pandemic period. The percentage increase in the monthly incidence of CRS cases has been calculated, using the average monthly incidence for the 2018-2019 period as a reference.



RESULTS: A total of 3388 consultations for suicide ideation or suicidal attempt were registered. There has been an increase of 43.20% in the monthly incidence of suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts during the pandemic compared to the 2018-2019 period, reaching a maximum increase of 573.8% in young people under 18 years in the month of May 2021.



CONCLUSIONS: During the COVID-19 pandemic period, consultations for suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts have increased compared to the previous 2 years in the city of Barcelona. It should be noted this growth especially in young people under 18 years.



===



Introducción: Desde el inicio de la pandemia por COVID-19 se ha alertado sobre los efectos que ésta tendría en la salud mental de la población y se había previsto un aumento de las tasas de suicidio como ocurrió en pandemias previas. Los estudios realizados hasta la fecha difieren respecto a si durante la pandemia por COVID se están viendo afectadas las tasas de suicidio.



Material y métodos: Se han incluido todos los individuos registrados por ideas o intentos de suicidio en el Código Riesgo Suicidio (CRS) que pertenecen a la ciudad de Barcelona desde el 01 de Enero de 2018 hasta el 30 de Junio de 2021. Se ha realizado un análisis bivariado entre el periodo 2018-2019 y el periodo de pandemia. Se ha calculado el crecimiento porcentual de la incidencia mensual de los casos de CRS, utilizando como referencia la media de la incidencia mensual del periodo 2018-2019.



Resultados: Se registraron un total de 3388 consultas por ideas o intentos de suicidio. Se ha producido un incremento del 43,20% en la incidencia mensual de ideas e intentos de suicidio durante la pandemia en comparación con el periodo 2018-2019, alcanzando un incremento máximo del 573.8% en menores de edad en el mes de mayo de 2021.



Conclusiones: Durante el periodo de pandemia por COVID-19 se han incrementado las consultas por ideas e intentos de suicidio respecto a los 2 años previos en la ciudad de Barcelona. Cabe destacar este crecimiento especialmente en menores de edad.

Language: es