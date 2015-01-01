Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate whether (1) depression is associated with increased risk of past-year intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration, disaggregated by sex, after controlling for potential confounders; (2) observed associations are mediated by alcohol misuse or past-year IPV victimisation.



METHODS: Systematic review and individual participant data (IPD) meta-mediation analysis of general population surveys of participants aged 16 years or older, that were conducted in a high-income country setting, and measured mental disorder and IPV perpetration in the last 12 months.



RESULTS: Four datasets contributed to meta-mediation analyses, with a combined sample of 12,679 participants. Depression was associated with a 7.4% and 4.8% proportion increase of past-year physical IPV perpetration among women and men, respectively. We found no evidence of mediation by alcohol misuse. Among women, past-year IPV victimisation mediated 45% of the total effect of depression on past-year IPV perpetration. Past-year severe IPV victimisation mediated 60% of the total effect of depression on past-year severe IPV perpetration. We could not investigate IPV victimisation as a mediator among men due to perfect prediction.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health services, criminal justice services, and domestic violence perpetrator programmes should be aware that depression is associated with increased risk of IPV perpetration. Interventions to reduce IPV victimisation might help prevent IPV perpetration by women. Data collection on mental disorder and IPV perpetration should be strengthened in future population-based surveys, with greater consistency of data collection across surveys, as only four studies were able to contribute to the meta-mediation analysis.

