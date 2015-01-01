|
Chen YY, Canetto SS, Chien-Chang Wu K, Chen YL. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 292: e114594.
34844078
BACKGROUND: In dominant suicidology there is a long traditionof theorizing that women are protected from suicide, particularly when mothers and during the postpartum. Studies have mostly confirmed the postpartum suicide-protection theory, with low suicide mortality generally observed among postpartum women. A limitation of these studies is that most were conducted in majority European-descent-population countries. A challenge to the more general maternal suicide-protection theory is that in East-Asia women of childbearing age exhibit substantial suicidality, nonfatal and fatal. This study evaluated whether suicide is less likely in first-year postpartum women as compared to women past the first-year postpartum.
Language: en
Suicide; Taiwan; Maternal suicide; Postpartum