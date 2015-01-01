|
Hayes BE, Kopp PM. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34841990
The current study examined the duration of stalking episodes among a nationally representative sample. Analyses of the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey estimated if the victim-perpetrator relationship and other types of victimization experienced were associated with (a) if the stalking episode lasted over a year (N = 1,509) and (b) the length of stalking episodes, in days, for episodes <1 year (N = 506).
intimate partner violence; National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey; stalking duration; stalking victimization