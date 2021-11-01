Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite evidence regarding the effectiveness of screening and brief interventions for excessive alcohol use in primary care, these tools are not a part of routine practice. It has been suggested that using these tools at the workplace may be critical to alcohol-associated harm; however, evidence for this claim is unclear. The aim of this article is to develop a study protocol which evaluates the effect of brief alcohol intervention at the workplace to reduce harmful alcohol drinking.



METHODS: A randomized controlled trial involving employees (aged 20-74 years) of five Japan-based companies who were screened "positive" by Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT) is on-going. Participants were randomized into "Patient Information Leaflet" (control group), "Brief Advice and Counselling," and "Five-minute Brief Advice" groups. A self-administered questionnaire was used to assess alcohol consumption, lifestyle behavior, health status, work performance, and consequences of alcohol use. Data of laboratory markers were collected from routine health checkups.



RESULTS: A total of 351 participants were randomized into Patient Information Leaflet (n = 111), Brief Advice and Counselling (n = 128), and Five-minute Brief Advice (n = 112) groups. Participants were mostly men with a median age of 49 years. Median AUDIT score and weekly alcohol consumption were 11 points and 238 g/week, respectively. Two-thirds of the participants were manufacturing workers.



CONCLUSION: This study protocol developed the first trial in Japan to investigate the effect of brief alcohol intervention combined with a recommended screening tool at the workplace. Our findings can provide evidence on the effectiveness and relevance of these tools to occupational health.

