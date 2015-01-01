SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bögemann H, Rettenberger M, Eher R. Z. Psychosom. Med. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Vernacular Title

Aggressivität, Assertivität und sexuelle Devianz: Eine empirisch-quantitative Prüfung der Stoller'schen Perversionstheorie

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Vandenhoeck and Ruprecht)

DOI

10.13109/zptm.2021.67.oa14

PMID

34842501

Abstract

Aggressiveness, assertiveness, and sexual deviance: An empirical-quantitative examination of Stoller's perversion theory Objectives: The main aim of the present study was to empirically examinate the psychodynamic-founded perversion theory of Robert D. Stoller (1979), particularly his assumption of a transformation of aggressive impulses into sexual deviant fantasies due to traumatic experiences.

METHODS: In the present study different aspects of the theory were examined by using a sample (N = 954) of individuals convicted of sexually motivated offenses who had been clinically and forensically assessed between 2002 and 2018 at the Federal Evaluation Centre for Violent and Sexual Offenders (FECVSO) in the Austrian Prison System. As a part of the psychological testing procedure, German-speaking questionnaires for the assessment of aggressiveness and assertiveness were applied.

RESULTS: The results indicated that participants with a diagnosis of paraphilia showed significantly less spontaneously expressed aggression and less social competence compared to individuals without such a diagnosis.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings of the present study are in line with the core assumptions of Stoller's perversion theory by demonstrating an inverse relationship between the diagnosis of paraphilia and self-reported aggression.


Language: de

Keywords

Aggressiveness; Assertiveness; Paraphilia; Perversion; Sexual Deviance; Sexual Offenses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print