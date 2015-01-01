|
Bögemann H, Rettenberger M, Eher R. Z. Psychosom. Med. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Aggressivität, Assertivität und sexuelle Devianz: Eine empirisch-quantitative Prüfung der Stoller'schen Perversionstheorie
(Copyright © 2021, Vandenhoeck and Ruprecht)
34842501
Aggressiveness, assertiveness, and sexual deviance: An empirical-quantitative examination of Stoller's perversion theory Objectives: The main aim of the present study was to empirically examinate the psychodynamic-founded perversion theory of Robert D. Stoller (1979), particularly his assumption of a transformation of aggressive impulses into sexual deviant fantasies due to traumatic experiences.
Aggressiveness; Assertiveness; Paraphilia; Perversion; Sexual Deviance; Sexual Offenses