Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the current study was to develop and validate a finite element (FE) pedestrian model with high computational efficiency and stability using a novel modeling approach.



METHODS: Firstly, a novel modeling approach of using hollow structures (HS) to simulate the mechanical properties of soft tissues under impact loading was proposed and evaluated. Then, an FE pedestrian model was developed, employing this modeling approach based on the Total Human Model for Safety (THUMS) pedestrian model, named as THUMS-HS model. Finally, the biofidelity of the THUMS-HS model was validated against cadaver test data at both segment and full-body level.



RESULTS: The results show that the proposed hollow structures can simulate the mechanical properties of soft tissues and the predictions of the THUMS-HS model show good agreement with the cadaver test data under impact loading. Simulations also prove that the THUMS-HS model has high computational efficiency and stability.



CONCLUSIONS: The proposed modeling approach of using hollow structures to simulate the mechanical properties of soft tissues is plausible and the THUMS-HS model could be used as a valid, efficient and robust numerical tool for analysis of pedestrian safety in vehicle collisions.

