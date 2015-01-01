|
Gonabadi AM, Antonellis P, Malcolm P. Acta Bioeng. Biomech. 2021; 23(2): 139-145.
34846047
|
PURPOSE: Falls are one of the main causes of injuries in older adults. This study evaluated a low-cost footswitch device that was designed to measure gait variability and investigates whether there are any relationships between variability metrics and clinical balance tests for individuals with a history of previous falls.
