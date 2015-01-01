Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to examine the effect of obesity and age on body balance disorders in women over 60, especially whether obesity increases the FR in older females and whether age and obesity affect the same stabilographic parameters when it comes to the FR.



METHODS: The study consisted of 56 inactive females aged 71.77 ± 7.43 (SD). They were divided into groups according to age and obesity.



RESULTS: Obesity separately affects FRI12-6, static indicators with eyes closed (OSI EC, APSI EC, MLSI EC), and age affects FRI12-6 and static indices with eyes open (OSI EO, APSI EO). After considering design factors (age and obesity), there were statistically significant differences in OSI EO ( p = 0.027), APSI EO ( p = 0.034), FRI12-6 ( p = 0.0002) between obese and non-obese participants in the age groups. There were no statistical differences between non-obese old and obese-young participants ( p = 0.863). The interaction between obesity and age in the FR in static indices and in FRI12-6 ( p = 0.73047) was not significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Age and obesity affect the stabilographic parameters individually, but there is no interaction effect between them. The presence of only one of the above risk factors may increase the FR. Obesity affects stability, while age depends on other factors. If older people are not obese or fit, involutional changes could be reversed. The type of obesity and the location of the fat tissue should be taken into account in FR assessment.

Language: en