Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this work to determine the influence of a program containing exercises in a closed kinematic chain, eccentric and strength exercises on injuries of students - rock climbers.



METHODS: Participants in this study were 84 male amateur climbing students, aged 18-19, 40 athletes were in the intervention group and 44 in the control group. In the intervention group, the program for the injuries prevention has been stalled. The program included exercises that are performed in a closed kinematic chain in combination with exercises that are performed in eccentric mode and strength exercises. We determined the Incidence rate ratio and confidence intervals. The Incidence rate ratio was determined by the by Fisher exact test.



RESULTS: The significant influence of the developed program on the reduction of injuries among the athletes of the intervention group was revealed. Injury rate per 1000 AEs recorded of all shoulder injuries in the control group was 3.182, in the intervention group was 0.5, P < 0.001. The incidence rate ratio for mild shoulder injuries was 0.861 (0.737; 1.007). The incidence rate ratio for moderate shoulder injuries was 0.862 (0.751; 0.990; P = 0.039). The incidence rate ratio for severe shoulder injuries was 0.864 (0.768; 0.971; P = 0.017).



CONCLUSIONS: The use of exercises in a closed kinematic chain and exercises in an eccentric mode reduces the Incidence rate ratio of shoulders among students - amateur climbers. The incidence rate ratio decreases in the intervention group for mild, moderate, and severe shoulder injuries.

Language: en