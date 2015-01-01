Abstract

AIM: Previous studies have highlighted the causation between chronic pain and falls in the elderly, but the mediator variables between chronic pain and falls in the frail elderly have not been identified. The purpose of this study was to identify the mediator variable of chronic pain and falls.



METHODS: This study is a prospective cohort study. Participants were 116 frail elderly individuals living in a community. Chronic pain (pain lasting more than 3 months) was assessed using a questionnaire, and the occurrence of falls was tracked using a falls calendar. Using logistic regression, a model was created with falls as the dependent variable and chronic pain and confounders as independent variables. The mediation analysis was conducted with chronic pain as the independent variable, falls as the dependent variable, and factors that showed significant differences between the chronic pain group and the non-chronic pain group as candidate mediators.



RESULTS: Even after adjusting for covariates, chronic pain significantly influenced the occurrence of falls (odds ratio: 3.004, 95% CI [1.226, 7.363], p=0.016). The results of mediation analysis showed a significant direct effect between chronic pain and falls, and a significant indirect effect (partial mediation) of sleep disorders on the relationship between chronic pain and falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Chronic pain in frail elderly mediates sleep disorders and influences falls. It is suggested that interventions for chronic pain and sleep disorders should focus on preventing falls in the frail elderly.

