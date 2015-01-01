|
Chen T, Bachani AM, Li Q. BMJ Open 2021; 11(11): e050896.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
34845069
OBJECTIVES: While appropriate child restraint use in motor vehicles can reduce the risk of injuries or deaths, few previous studies have assessed child restraint practice in China. We aim to describe the prevalence of child restraint use and investigate risk factors affecting child restraint practice in Shanghai, China. DESIGN AND SETTING: A cross-sectional observational study was conducted near children's hospitals, kindergartens, entertainment places and shopping malls in Shanghai, China. PARTICIPANTS: Eight rounds of data were collected between October 2015 and April 2019 with a total sample size of 12 061 children. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURES: At each site, trained field workers observed and recorded child restraint use in all passing motor vehicles with at least one child passenger.
Language: en
public health; child protection; health & safety