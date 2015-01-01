Abstract

Service members of the US Military are at risk for cutaneous cold weather injuries due to the demands of military training, combat operations, and peacekeeping missions. In this article, we review common cutaneous cold weather injuries likely to be encountered in the military, including frostbite, immersion foot, pernio, Raynaud phenomenon (RP), and cold urticaria. We aim to bring awareness to these specific injuries to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes, both in service members and civilians.

