Bae SJ, Kim E, Lee JH. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 230: e109181.
34847505
BACKGROUND: The Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT) is widely used and validated in primary care settings for alcohol screening, yet practical challenges in conducting it in crowded clinics exist. Recently, a new abbreviated version of the AUDIT, was presented: the Screening Test for At-risk Drinking (STAD). This study aimed to evaluate the performance of STAD compared to other abbreviated versions of AUDIT for patients visiting the emergency department (ED).
Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test; At-risk drinking; AUDIT; Screening Test for At-risk Drinking; STAD