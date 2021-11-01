Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal behavior and different mood states of bipolar I disorder (BD) have been shown to be associated with dysregulated proinflammatory cytokines. Only a few studies have examined the association between inflammation and SB in BD, and the association between proinflammatory cytokines, SB, and cognitive deficits in patients with BD remains unclear.



METHODS: 77 patients with BD and 61 age-/sex-matched healthy controls were recruited. Patients were divided into two groups: with suicidal ideation (SI; n = 21) and no SI (n = 56). SI was defined by a score of ≥1 in item 10 of Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. Levels of proinflammatory cytokines, including soluble interleukin-6 receptor (sIL-6R), soluble tumor necrosis factor-α receptor type 1 (sTNF-αR1), and C-reactive protein (CRP), were measured, and cognitive function was assessed using 2-back task and Go/No-Go task.



RESULTS: Patients with SI had higher levels of sTNF-αR1 than those without SI and the controls (p = .004). BD patients with or without a history of suicide attempt had higher levels of CRP than the controls. SI was associated with serum levels of sTNF-αR1 and IL-6sR, even after additionally controlling for working memory and inhibitory control (p < .05).



CONCLUSION: This study indicates that serum levels of sTNF-αR1 have distinct differences between BD patients with or without SI, and our findings strengthen the hypothesis of a link between suicidal behavior and neuro-inflammation pathophysiology in BD.

Language: en