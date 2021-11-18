SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Draxler JM, Ruppar TM. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/02793695-20211118-04

PMID

34846229

Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor treatment adherence and worse health outcomes among adults, but evidence among adolescents is less clear. The current systematic review identified and synthesized results from studies examining associations between ACEs and treatment adherence among adolescents. An expert medical librarian conducted searches in seven databases.

RESULTS were analyzed using a narrative synthesis framework. A total of six studies were eligible for review. Assessment strategies for ACEs and treatment adherence varied across studies. Most studies assessed for histories of maltreatment and neglect. Treatment adherence was most often defined as some form of attendance in a treatment program.

RESULTS support a relationship between ACEs and treatment nonadherence in adolescents. ACEs related to maltreatment, particularly emotional abuse, may be more predictive of treatment nonadherence than other types of ACEs. Specific qualities of ACEs (e.g., timing, intensity, frequency) may influence the relationship between ACEs and treatment nonadherence. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print