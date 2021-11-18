Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor treatment adherence and worse health outcomes among adults, but evidence among adolescents is less clear. The current systematic review identified and synthesized results from studies examining associations between ACEs and treatment adherence among adolescents. An expert medical librarian conducted searches in seven databases.



RESULTS were analyzed using a narrative synthesis framework. A total of six studies were eligible for review. Assessment strategies for ACEs and treatment adherence varied across studies. Most studies assessed for histories of maltreatment and neglect. Treatment adherence was most often defined as some form of attendance in a treatment program.



RESULTS support a relationship between ACEs and treatment nonadherence in adolescents. ACEs related to maltreatment, particularly emotional abuse, may be more predictive of treatment nonadherence than other types of ACEs. Specific qualities of ACEs (e.g., timing, intensity, frequency) may influence the relationship between ACEs and treatment nonadherence. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

Language: en