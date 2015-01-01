Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the degree of compliance of the Comprehensive Health and Judicial Care Protocol for Victims of Sexual Assaults attended in Emergencies, and to compare the quality indicators of care with those obtained for the 2 years prior to its implementation.



METHODS: Retrospective, comparative, cohort study of the 128 victims (124 women and 4 men), aged 4 to 62 years, treated in the Hospital Emergency Department, before and after the publication of the Protocol through the CIE-10 diagnostic code T74.2 Sexual assault and CIE-10 T76.2 Suspected sexual assault, between January 2018 and December 2020. The sample was divided into two groups, before (n=80) and after (n=48) the implementation of the protocol. A sub-analysis of 109 women older than 16 years attended in the Gynecological Emergencies has been performed.



RESULTS: The implementation of the Protocol has led to a significant increase in the compliance with the main indicators, more evident in Gynecological Emergencies: HIV prophylaxis (43.4% vs 83.7%, respectively in the Pre and Post-protocol Groups), pregnancy prophylaxis (54.5% vs 81.4%), police intervention (48.5% vs 74.4%) and SIVIO form compliance (16.7% vs 46.5%). Attention time has not shown significant changes. The referral for psychological support has been increased by a very low percentage (0% vs 12.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: The implementation of the Protocol has led to an evident improvement in the quality of care in Emergencies, with a significant increase in key indicators. Care time in Emergencies should be reduced, and the SIVIO form compliance, as well as the referral for psychological support should be increased.



===







Objetivo: El objetivo principal de este estudio fue evaluar el cumplimiento del Protocolo de Atención Integral, Sanitaria y Judicial, a Víctimas de Agresiones Sexuales en Urgencias, y comparar los indicadores de calidad asistencial con los obtenidos los 2 años previos a su implantación.



Metodos: Se realizó un estudio retrospectivo, comparativo, de cohortes, de 128 víctimas (124 mujeres y 4 hombres) de 4 a 62 años atendidas en Urgencias, entre enero de 2018 y diciembre de 2020 con los códigos diagnósticos CIE 10 T74.2 Agresión sexual y CIE 10 T76.2 Sospecha de agresión sexual. La muestra se dividió en dos grupos, antes (n=80) y después (n=48) de la implantación del protocolo. Se realizó un sub-análisis de 109 mujeres mayores de 16 años atendidas en Urgencias Ginecológicas.



Resultados: La implantación del Protocolo supuso un incremento significativo del cumplimiento de los indicadores, más evidente en Urgencias Ginecológicas, siendo los más relevantes: profilaxis VIH (43,4% vs 83,7%, respectivamente en Grupos Pre y Post-protocolo), profilaxis de embarazo (54,5% vs 81,4%), personación de la policía (48,5% vs 74,4%) y cumplimentación del informe en el Sistema de Información de Violencia de Género (SIVIO) (16,7% vs 46,5%). El tiempo de atención en Urgencias no mostró cambios significativos. La derivación para apoyo psicológico aumentó en un porcentaje muy bajo (0% vs 12,5%).



Conclusiones: La implantación del Protocolo ha supuesto una mejora evidente de la calidad asistencial en Urgencias, con incremento significativo del cumplimiento de los principales indicadores considerados. Debe reducirse el tiempo de atención, y aumentar la cumplimentación de SIVIO y la derivación para apoyo psicológico para mejorar el seguimiento y prevenir secuelas a largo plazo.



Keywords: Emergency; Follow-up; Health care; Prophylaxis; Protocol; Sexual assault; Spain.

Language: es