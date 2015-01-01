SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gammage KL, van Ingen C, Angrish K. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211038966

34846250

Little is known regarding the types of physical activity interventions most effective in supporting the mental and physical health of woman-identified survivors of gender-based violence. This study measured the experiences of 56 participants who participated in a 14-week trauma-informed, noncontact boxing program once per week for 90 min. Participants completed measures of health-related outcomes including physical and mental health, quality of life, mastery, resilience, self-esteem, physical self-efficacy, social conflict, and financial strain at baseline, program midpoint, and program end. Analyses of variance showed significant improvements for all indicators measured except financial strain, demonstrating viability and effectiveness of this program.


physical activity; domestic abuse; boxing; health outcomes; trauma informed

