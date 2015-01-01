Abstract

Peoples, apparently ignorant and savage, have been able to invent extraordinarily subtle codes which sometimes require, in order to understand their functioning and their effects, the effort of the best logicians and mathematicians



This reflection aims to bring together the rules prohibiting incest and the fear of a reduction in the effects of an incestuous act. She wants to put into perspective practices as heterogeneous as the myths about twins collected by Griaule from the Dogon (God of water),the Amerindian beliefs about twins gathered by Claude Lévi-Strauss in Histoire de lynx, The myth of the birth of the hero of one of the first psychoanalysts, Otto Rank, the almost universal practices of burial of placentas, considered as the twins of children who have just been born, the future of twins in the Bible and in Roman myths and finally the considerations developed in The elementary structures of kinship by Claude Lévi-Strauss.



Keywords: Incest; Reproduction of the Same; Fear of Twins; Placentas; Anthropology; Psychoanalysis

