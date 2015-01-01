|
Liu D, Beier JJ, Vazsonyi AT. Int. Criminol. 2021; 1(3): 234-245.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Research has shown that girls in rural contexts are more likely to experience dating violence victimization than peers in urban or suburban ones. Yet, little research has been carried out on rural adolescent girls in regard to the outcomes of such dating violence and the role of parenting. The current study tested the link between dating violence victimization (both general and sexual violence victimization) and internalizing problems (depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem), and whether maternal peer approval conditioned this relationship. Cross-sectional data were collected from 335 adolescent girls (Mage = 15.77 years; SD = 1.12) in the American rural South.
Language: en