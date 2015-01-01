|
Scharfe-Scherf MSL, Russwinkel N. Int. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. Res. 2021; 19(3): 525-538.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This paper shows, how objective complexity and familiarity impact the subjective complexity and the time to make an action decision during the takeover task in a highly automated driving scenario. In the next generation of highly automated driving the driver remains as fallback and has to take over the driving task whenever the system reaches a limit. It is thus highly important to develop an assistance system that supports the individual driver based on information about the drivers' current cognitive state. The impact of familiarity and complexity (objective and subjective) on the time to make an action decision during a takeover is investigated. To produce replicable driving scenarios and manipulate the independent variables situation familiarity and objective complexity, a driving simulator is used.
