Datta S, Rokade S, Rajput SPS. Arab J Sci Eng 2020; 45(10): 8591-8606.
(Copyright © 2020)
This research helps define motorized level of service (MLOS) for different categories of uncontrolled intersections using mixed hierarchical clustering technique. Service and total delay has been considered for classifying MLOS and intersections, respectively. GPS is used to collect travel time and speed data for turning movements which are transformed to average delay values. Thirteen intersections from eight different cities in India form the dataset. Divisive followed by agglomerative clustering (DAC-HAC) algorithm is applied as a two-step process for obtaining the service and total delay ranges. Validation of clusters is performed based on Davies-Bouldin score, Calinski-Harabasz index and Silhouette gaps. Based on DAC-HAC, uncontrolled intersections are classified into six categories (Cat-I, II, III, IV, V and VI).
