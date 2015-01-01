SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bohm MK, Liu Y, Esser MB, Mesnick JB, Lu H, Pan Y, Greenlund KJ. Am. J. Transplant. 2021; 21(12): 4084-4091.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Transplantation and the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ajt.16057

PMID

34850558

Abstract

This article describes the prevalence, frequency, and intensity of binge alcohol drinking among US adults. Prevalence was highest among adults aged 25-34 years old, men, non-Hispanic whites, those with higher income levels, and those with a college degree. This report highlights the potential demographic shifts that may be reflected in the increasing practice of liver transplantation for acute alcohol-related hepatitis.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print