This article describes the prevalence, frequency, and intensity of binge alcohol drinking among US adults. Prevalence was highest among adults aged 25-34 years old, men, non-Hispanic whites, those with higher income levels, and those with a college degree. This report highlights the potential demographic shifts that may be reflected in the increasing practice of liver transplantation for acute alcohol-related hepatitis.
