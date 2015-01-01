Abstract

The links between bullying and asthma have not been explored in children. We wanted to determine the child/parent factors and attitudes associated with asthma-related bullying. Individual child/parent responses of children with asthma (N=943) from the Room to Breathe survey were analysed. 1 in 10 children reported asthma-related bullying/teasing (n=93). Children with well-controlled asthma were less likely to report being a victim of asthma-related bullying/teasing (OR 0.51, 95% CI 0.23 to 0.84, p=0.006). Being a victim of bullying/teasing was more common in children reporting activity restriction (OR 1.74, 95% CI 1.11 to 2.75, p=0.010), who described their asthma as 'bad' (OR 3.02, 95% CI 1.86 to 4.85, p<0.001) and those whose parents reported ongoing asthma-related health worries (OR 1.64, 95% CI 1.04 to 2.58, p=0.024). Asthma consultations should incorporate specific questions about bullying and be child-focused in order to gain a representative appreciation of asthma control and its impact on the child's life.

