Abstract

The purpose of this research was to investigate the body in old age and its relationships with falls. It was based on the assumption that the body is a historical, social and cultural construction, and that the idea of old age has been replaced by the idea of third age. Falls are considered a complex event with serious consequences for the elderly. The objective of the study was to investigate the experience of the body at old age and its relationships with falls. Using a qualitative method, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 15 individuals, 68 to 75 years old, with or without history of falls, who attended a geriatric outpatient clinic at a hospital autarchy in the city of São Paulo, from September 2017 to June 2018. The interviews were transcribed and an analysis of their content was made. The results showed a body which is experienced as the expression of an essence that is desired and is projected as a young one and falling becomes a reflection of old age and the exposure of a failure. The body experience does not seem to interfere directly with the risk of falls. However, its comprehension, as well as the representation of falls in old age, provides support to a preventive approach to this event.

