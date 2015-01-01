SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Estrêla ATC, Machin R. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(11): 5681-5690.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

DOI

10.1590/1413-812320212611.30472020

PMID

34852100

Abstract

The purpose of this research was to investigate the body in old age and its relationships with falls. It was based on the assumption that the body is a historical, social and cultural construction, and that the idea of old age has been replaced by the idea of third age. Falls are considered a complex event with serious consequences for the elderly. The objective of the study was to investigate the experience of the body at old age and its relationships with falls. Using a qualitative method, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 15 individuals, 68 to 75 years old, with or without history of falls, who attended a geriatric outpatient clinic at a hospital autarchy in the city of São Paulo, from September 2017 to June 2018. The interviews were transcribed and an analysis of their content was made. The results showed a body which is experienced as the expression of an essence that is desired and is projected as a young one and falling becomes a reflection of old age and the exposure of a failure. The body experience does not seem to interfere directly with the risk of falls. However, its comprehension, as well as the representation of falls in old age, provides support to a preventive approach to this event.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print