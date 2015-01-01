|
Citation
|
Soares MLM, Guimarães NGM, Bonfada D. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(11): 5751-5763.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Tendência, espacialização e circunstâncias associadas às violências contra populações vulneráveis no Brasil, entre 2009 e 2017
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34852106
|
Abstract
|
The scope of this study was to analyze the trend, spatialization and circumstances associated with violence against vulnerable populations in Brazil between 2009 and 2017. Descriptive analysis, spatialization and polynomial regression were used. A total of 1,116,331 cases of violence were notified, with an increase of 667.5% over the period. In all populations under research there was a predominance of physical violence against women with low levels of schooling, perpetrated by men in residences. Sexual and psychological violence was highlighted in female and LGBT populations. Negligence, however, was significant among people with disabilities, children/adolescents, and the elderly. At least 65% of the notifications of violence in Brazil were characterized as indiscriminate regarding the motivation behind the act. Tendency analysis showed a rise of interpersonal violence against women (+8.5%), disabled people (+7.1%), elderly individuals (+55.4%), natives (+99.4%), LGBT people (+3.4%) and racial violence (+30.2%), except for violence against underaged individuals, which showed a decrease (-11.4%). In North and Northwest regions violence against women and underaged individuals prevailed, while in Midwest, South and Southeast regions the LGBT, disabled and elderly populations were most subject to abuse.
Language: pt