The scope of this study was to analyze the trend, spatialization and circumstances associated with violence against vulnerable populations in Brazil between 2009 and 2017. Descriptive analysis, spatialization and polynomial regression were used. A total of 1,116,331 cases of violence were notified, with an increase of 667.5% over the period. In all populations under research there was a predominance of physical violence against women with low levels of schooling, perpetrated by men in residences. Sexual and psychological violence was highlighted in female and LGBT populations. Negligence, however, was significant among people with disabilities, children/adolescents, and the elderly. At least 65% of the notifications of violence in Brazil were characterized as indiscriminate regarding the motivation behind the act. Tendency analysis showed a rise of interpersonal violence against women (+8.5%), disabled people (+7.1%), elderly individuals (+55.4%), natives (+99.4%), LGBT people (+3.4%) and racial violence (+30.2%), except for violence against underaged individuals, which showed a decrease (-11.4%). In North and Northwest regions violence against women and underaged individuals prevailed, while in Midwest, South and Southeast regions the LGBT, disabled and elderly populations were most subject to abuse.



O objetivo foi analisar a tendência, a espacialização e as circunstâncias associadas às violências contra populações vulneráveis no Brasil, entre 2009 e 2017. Lançou-se mão de análise descritiva, de espacialização e de regressão polinomial. Notificaram-se 1.116.331 casos de violência, com aumento de 667,5% no período analisado. Em todas as populações estudadas, houve predomínio da violência física por meio de força corporal contra mulheres de baixa escolaridade, praticada por homens em residências. As violências psicológica e sexual destacaram-se nas populações feminina e LGBT. Já a negligência foi expressiva dentre pessoas com deficiência, crianças/adolescentes e idosas. Pelo menos 65% das notificações de violência no Brasil foram caracterizadas como indiscriminadas quanto à motivação do ato. A análise de tendência demonstrou a ascensão da prevalência de violência contra mulheres (+8,5%), pessoas com deficiência (+7,1%), idosos (+55,4%), indígenas (+99,4%), LGBT (+3,4%) e pretos, pardos e amarelos (+30,2%), exceto para a população de crianças/adolescentes (-11,4%). No Norte/Nordeste prevaleceu agressão contra mulheres e crianças/adolescentes, ao passo que no Centro-Oeste, Sul e Sudeste, as populações LGBT, deficiente e idosa foram mais vilipendiadas.



Violência; Epidemiologia; Populações vulneráveis

