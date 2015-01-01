Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of police injuries and deaths in line of duty. These crashes have been mainly attributed to the use of in-vehicle technologies while driving. Police officers receive extensive training on driving skills; however, limited training is provided on the use of in-vehicle technologies. Variable priority training (VPT) is a computer-based training that has shown promising results in improving multi-tasking performance. Eighteen police officers participated in a driving simulation study to assess the effect of VPT on officers' performance and workload.



FINDINGS suggested that although VPT was effective in improving officers' performance in dual and multi-task simulations across the training sessions, this effect was not generally transferred to driving. However, the VPT might be effective for training of high-demand situations involving pursuit driving and multiple secondary tasks. The findings can be beneficial for police agencies to improve training protocols.

Language: en