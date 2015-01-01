Abstract

Critical suicide studies developed across the 2010s as a means to theorise and intervene in suicide from perspectives alternative to the "mainstream" of suicidology. What the critical approach understands as "mainstream" can be characterised as originating in two key ways: a North American ego-psychololgical framework that posited suicide as an individual act resulting from poor mental health (Shneidman, 1985) and a European model that approached suicide as social, the trends and causes of which are promarial apprehended through statistics (Durkheim, 1952). The result has been a field that is positivist and quantitative, pathologising suicidal individuals and approaching the prevention of suicide through the detection and treatment of mental illness.



A critical suicidology emerged through the work of scholars frustrated by the limitations of dominant pathologising and medicalised approaches to suicide research and preveniton practices...

