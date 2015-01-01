Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Neighborhoods are complex, multidimensional systems. However, the interrelation between multiple neighborhood dimensions is seldom considered in relation to youth adiposity. We created a neighborhood typology using a range of built environment features and examined its association with adiposity in youth. SUBJECTS/METHODS: Analyses are based on data from the QUALITY cohort, an ongoing study on the natural history of obesity in Quebec youth with a history of parental obesity. Adiposity was measured at baseline (8-10 years) and follow up, ~8 years later. Neighborhood features were measured at baseline through in-person neighborhood assessments and geocoded administrative data and were summarized using principal components analysis. Neighborhood types were identified using cluster analysis. Associations between neighborhood types and adiposity were examined using multivariable linear regressions.



RESULTS: Five distinct neighborhood types characterized by levels of walkability and traffic-related safety were identified. At ages 8-10 years, children in moderate walkability/low safety neighborhoods had higher BMI Z-scores [β: 0.41 (0.12; 0.71), p = 0.007], fat mass index [β: 1.22 (0.29; 2.16), p = 0.010], waist circumference [β: 4.92 (1.63; 8.21), p = 0.003], and central fat mass percentage [β: 1.60 (0.04; 3.16), p = 0.045] than those residing in moderate walkability/high safety neighborhoods. Attenuated associations were observed between neighborhood types and adiposity 8 years later. Specifically, residents of moderate walkability/low safety neighborhoods had a higher FMI [β: 1.42 (-0.07; 2.90), p = 0.062], and waist circumference [β: 5.04 (-0.26; 10.34), p = 0.062].



CONCLUSIONS: Neighborhoods characterized by lower traffic safety appear to be the most obesogenic to children, regardless of other walkability-related features. Policies targeting neighborhood walkability for children may need to prioritize vehicular traffic safety.

