Citation
Lucey JV, Matti B. Ir. J. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34847969
Abstract
This paper considers recent research on suicide risk assessment to support calls for a 'rethink' of our assessment of the patients in our care, along with the adoption of a more collaborative approach to care planning with service users who remain at risk of self-harm and in need of a plan for their safety.
Keywords
Safety; risk factors; suicide risk assessment