Abstract

This article provides an overview of the public health approach to suicide in Ireland. The authors provide detail on the current suicide prevention strategy in Ireland, Connecting for Life, which is a whole-of-government, systemic, multicomponent national strategy. As the strategy enters its final extended phase of implementation over the period 2020-2024, the public health elements of Connecting for Life are presented, including the population level and more targeted approaches. The findings of an interim review of the strategy are discussed, in addition to the local and national implementation structures which are in place to assist implementation and monitoring of the strategy.

Language: en