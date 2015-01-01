Abstract

AIMS: The objective of this study is to explore and compare the strength of associations between work-related potential traumatic events and burnout among operating room nurses based on three different approaches.



DESIGN: The study followed a multisite cross-sectional design.



METHODS: A stratified sampling method was conducted. Cities in the Shandong Province were divided into four groups, and two tertiary hospitals were randomly selected from all tertiary hospitals in cities of each group. A total of 361 eligible operating room nurses provided valid questionnaires between June and November 2019. Work-related potential traumatic events questionnaire and the Chinese version of the Maslach Burnout Inventory were conducted. Associations between individual, cumulative potential traumatic events, as well as latent class analysis-derived patterns of potential traumatic experiences with burnout were examined using logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Specific traumatic events (e.g., patients' sudden death, bullying and ostracism from colleagues) were independently associated with an increased risk of burnout. Work-related potential traumatic events had a cumulative effect on burnout, whereby operating room nurses exposed to cumulative potential traumatic events carried a higher risk for burnout than others. The "multiple work-related potential traumatic events" pattern derived by latent class analysis was related to an increased risk of high depersonalization.



CONCLUSION: Operating room nurses who reported specific or multiple work-related potential traumatic events were at high risk for burnout. It is of great significance to provide qualified and timely counselling or support. IMPACT: This study is the first to focus on work-related potential traumatic events among operating room nurses and examine their relationship with burnout based on three perspectives. The findings could help identify those operating room nurses who are at high risk of burnout in clinical practice. Hospital managers should develop targeted interventions to prevent or mitigate the harmful impact of potential traumatic events on occupational health.

