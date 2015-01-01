|
Jadva V, Guasp A, Bradlow JH, Bower-Brown S, Foley S. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34850220
BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) young people's increased risk of self-harm, suicidal attempts and suicide compared with heterosexual youth is well established. The current study sought to examine whether these findings also apply to the trans (T) population and which factors act as additional risk or protective factors.
mental health; suicide; self-harm; LGBT