Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study explored the relationship between person-job fit and safety behavior, as well as the mediating role played by psychological safety, from the perspective of social cognitive theory and person-environment fit theory.



METHOD: A total of 800 employees from petroleum enterprises were recruited, with cluster random sampling used to collect data in two stages.



RESULTS: The results showed that employees' safety behavior is higher under the condition of "high person-job fit-high person-organization fit" than under that of "low person-job fit-low person-organization fit." In other words, the more congruent the level of person-job fit and person-organization fit for a given employee, the higher their level of safety behavior. Practical Applications: Psychological safety plays a mediating role between the congruence of both person-job fit and person-organization fit and employees' safety behavior.

Language: en