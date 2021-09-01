|
Citation
Mathew J, Benekohal RF. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 211-236.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34848003
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Recently the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) released a new model for accident prediction at railroad grade crossings using a Zero Inflated Negative Binomial (ZINB) model with Empirical Bayes (EB) adjustments for accident history (2). This new model is adopted from the work that was conducted by the authors (3-6). The unique feature of the new FRA model is that it has a single equation for all three warning devices (crossbuck, flashing light, and gates) and uses the same variables regardless of the warning devices at the crossing. Since the New FRA model incorporates the warning device category as one of the variables in its model equation, the predicted accident frequency is higher when a crossing has crossbucks than flashing lights, and higher when it has flashing lights than gates. While this model is significantly better than the old USDOT model (7), its shortcoming is that the single equation does not accurately represent the field condition.
Language: en
Keywords
Accident prediction; Empirical Bayes; Highway rail grade crossings; Zero-inflated negative binomial