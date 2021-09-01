|
Citation
|
Samerei SA, Aghabayk K, Shiwakoti N, Mohammadi A. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 246-256.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34848005
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, Australia is seeing an increase in the total number of cyclists. However, the rise of serious injuries and fatalities to cyclists has been a major concern. Understanding the factors affecting the fatalities and injuries of bicyclists in crashes with motor vehicles is important to develop effective policy measures aimed at improving the safety of bicyclists. This study aims to identify the factors affecting motor vehicle-bicycle (MVB) crashes in Victoria, Australia and introducing effective countermeasures for the identified risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bicyclist injury severity; Cycling safety; Latent class clustering and binary logit model; Motor vehicle-bicycle crashes