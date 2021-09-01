Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Railroad grade crossings (RRGCs) have emerged as critical transportation infrastructures from the point of safety and operational aspects because two modes of transportation intermingle at the intersecting zone; the understanding of safety and traffic operation at RRGC is of prime concern while planning and designing this transportation facility.



METHOD: In this context, this work tries to comprehend RRGC performance-related parameters from published literature and figure out critical gaps. An international synthesis on the identified potential parameters influencing the RRGC performance (i.e., safety, driver behavior, and operational impact) was carried out by critically reviewing the articles published worldwide. Furthermore, key findings, used variables, analysis methods, research gaps, and recommendations were studied.



RESULTS: The review revealed that many researchers had explored the driver behavior and safety aspect based on past crash data and violations prevailing at RRGC. However, little research has been done to evaluate the effect of highways' operational characteristics on the performance of RRGC. Moreover, limited investigation has been carried out to understand the dilemma of drivers and the proactive safety evaluation of pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles at RRGC. A total of seven critical research gaps concerning parameters are recognized, facilitating a clear agenda for further research pertaining to RRGC performance.

Language: en