Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Beach and patio umbrellas may cause injury. There is limited published information on injuries due to beach and patio umbrellas. This study sought to describe beach and patio umbrella injuries reported to United States emergency departments (EDs).



METHOD: An analysis was performed of beach and patio umbrella injuries using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System during 2000-2019.



RESULTS: An estimated 5,512 beach umbrella injuries and 7,379 patio umbrella injuries were identified. The patient was age 40 years or older in 62.1% of the beach umbrella and 65.1% of the patio umbrella injuries. The patient was female in 68.0% of the beach umbrella and 66.9% of the patio umbrella injuries. Wind was reported involved in 50.6% of the beach umbrella and 27.5% of the patio umbrella injuries. The most frequently reported injuries with beach and patio umbrella injuries, respectively, were laceration (44.0% vs 33.0%), contusions or abrasions (19.8% vs 19.0%), and internal organ injury (16.6% vs 17.0%) and most often affected the head/neck (60.2% vs 44.0%) and upper extremity (16.3% vs 30.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of patients with beach and patio umbrella injuries treated at EDs were age 40 years or older and most patients were female. For both types of umbrella injury, the most frequently reported injury was laceration followed by contusions or abrasions and internal organ injury, and the body part with the highest proportion of injuries was the head/neck followed by the upper extremity.



Practical Applications: Persons should use sturdier models of beach or patio umbrella, use a rocking motion to dig into the sand and secure the beach umbrella with a metal anchor and screws, add weight to the bottom of the umbrella, and tilt the umbrella into the wind. Policy-makers should educate the public about the potential dangers of beach and patio umbrellas.

