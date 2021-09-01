|
Citation
Hinze A, Konig JL, Bowen J. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 304-320.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34848011
Abstract
PROBLEM: Reports of incidents in dangerous work environments can be analysed to identify common hazards, in turn aiding in the prevention of future accidents. Whilst studies exist that do this, most focus on causes that involve physical risks. In this paper we propose an alternative approach, and illustrate causes of forestry incidents from the perspective of worker-failure and fatigue.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury prevention; Data analysis; Incident reporting; New Zealand forestry; Worker-failure; Worker-fatigue