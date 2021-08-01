|
Citation
Kakara RS, Moreland BL, Haddad YK, Shakya I, Bergen G. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 38-44.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34848018
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In the United States, fall-related emergency department (ED) visits among older adults (age 65 and older) have increased over the past decade. Studies document seasonal variation in fall injuries in other countries, while research in the United States is inconclusive. The objectives of this study were to examine seasonal variation in older adult fall-related ED visits and explore if seasonal variation differs by the location of the fall (indoors vs. outdoors), age group, and sex of the faller.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Falls; Winter; Older adults; Elderly; Indoor; Outdoor