|
Citation
|
Liang OS, Yang CC. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 79: 45-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34848019
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Studies thus far have focused on automobile accidents that involve driver distraction. However, it is hard to discern whether distraction played a role if fault designation is missing because an accident could be caused by an unexpected external event over which the driver has no control. This study seeks to determine the effect of distraction in driver-at-fault events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Naturalistic driving study; Distracted driving; Driver-at-fault event; Generalized linear mixed model