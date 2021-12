Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hit-and-run crashes are a criminal offense that leave the victim without prompt medical care or the ability to receive financial compensation.



METHOD: The purpose of the current study was to quantify the factors associated with the probability that a driver leaves the scene of a fatal crash, using multiple imputation to incorporate information from drivers who were never apprehended and thus whose characteristics were unknown.



RESULTS: The results of this study show that in addition to driver, vehicle, and environmental factors having significant impacts on the likelihood of a driver fleeing the scene, economic and demographic factors are important as well.



Practical Applications: This analysis allows for a more holistic understanding of hit-and-run crashes and informs potential countermeasures and future research.

